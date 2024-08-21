First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE EHC opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $94.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.