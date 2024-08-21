First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,865 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

