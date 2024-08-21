First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 14.9% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 380,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 90,746 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6,200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 422,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 415,844 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

