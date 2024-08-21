First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.78. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

