First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,824,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FR opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FR

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.