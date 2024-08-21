First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.91.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$16.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.95. The firm has a market cap of C$13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.75. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$37.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.8611399 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

