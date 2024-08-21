First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) versus FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Critical Comparison

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of FFBW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFBW and First Seacoast Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $11.90 million 5.34 N/A N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp $8.25 million 5.74 -$10.66 million ($2.64) -3.53

Analyst Recommendations

FFBW has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

This is a summary of recent ratings for FFBW and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

FFBW has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW N/A N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp -64.07% -18.08% -2.17%

Summary

FFBW beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

