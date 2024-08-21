Fiske (LON:FKE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $75.65

Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.65 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 71.50 ($0.93). Fiske shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.97), with a volume of 8,418 shares trading hands.
Fiske Trading Down 6.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
About Fiske
Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.
