Five Below (FIVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Five Below Stock Performance
Five Below stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Five Below
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Five Below
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.