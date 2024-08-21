Five Below (FIVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Five Below stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

