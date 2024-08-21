Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $108.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.74.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.28. 209,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,540. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.12.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Five Below by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,842.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

