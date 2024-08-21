Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.48 million, a P/E ratio of 116.59 and a beta of 1.71. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fiverr International by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

