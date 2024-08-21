Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1122 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DFP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,680. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
