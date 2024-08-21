Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

PFO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,557. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

