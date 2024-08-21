Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLC stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. 1,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,792. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

