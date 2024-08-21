Foot Locker (FL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Foot Locker has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.500-1.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $1.50-1.70 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Foot Locker Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
