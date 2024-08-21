Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 1.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 8,344,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 54,679,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on F shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.