Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.63

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Formula Systems (1985) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.06. 262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.09. Formula Systems has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.68 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

