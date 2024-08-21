Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $6.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.90. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 937,108 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

