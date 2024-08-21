Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $19,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBIN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth $34,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBIN shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.