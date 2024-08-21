Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,439 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of FOX worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 692.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

