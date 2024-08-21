Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 35,602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Franklin Resources worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $710,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 708,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,547,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 583.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 170,089 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

