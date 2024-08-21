Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) & Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Critical Contrast

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontdoor and Yelp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontdoor $1.81 billion 2.03 $171.00 million $2.28 20.73 Yelp $1.34 billion 1.72 $99.17 million $1.57 21.87

Frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Yelp. Frontdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yelp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontdoor 11.38% 132.94% 19.73% Yelp 10.01% 18.71% 13.78%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Frontdoor and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Frontdoor has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yelp has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Frontdoor and Yelp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontdoor 1 1 3 0 2.40 Yelp 1 4 1 0 2.00

Frontdoor presently has a consensus target price of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.04%. Yelp has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. Given Yelp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than Frontdoor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Frontdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Yelp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontdoor beats Yelp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontdoor

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services and a one-stop app experience for home repair and maintenance; and Streem technology, an app that empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, Frontdoor logo, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click advertising and multi-location Ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted advertising to large and high-intent audience; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Guest Manager, a subscription-based suite of front-of-house management tools for restaurants, nightlife and certain other venues, which include online reservations, a waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as through hostless kiosks, and seating and server rotation management tools; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free access to various basic information through publicly available APIs, and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. Further, the company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website and business app, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.