FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Ahmad R. Chatila Purchases 100,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,503,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 200.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 527.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.