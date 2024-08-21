fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Neil Glat acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in fuboTV by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in fuboTV by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. fuboTV has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

