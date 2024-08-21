fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Get fuboTV alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FUBO

fuboTV Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at fuboTV

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

In other fuboTV news, Director Neil Glat purchased 25,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,810,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,780 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in fuboTV by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,195,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,005,002 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.