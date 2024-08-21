fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading 4.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 5,978,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,616,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Specifically, Director Neil Glat acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FUBO. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

fuboTV Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 4,461,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,810,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,742,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in fuboTV by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,259,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in fuboTV by 528.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,195,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in fuboTV by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

