Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $19,665,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $13,854,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,807,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,822,000 after acquiring an additional 317,980 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $80,709,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,698,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,826,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 1,122,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887,208. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YMM shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

