Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 95.03%.
Future FinTech Group Stock Performance
FTFT opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Future FinTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.60.
About Future FinTech Group
