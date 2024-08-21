Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 95.03%.

Future FinTech Group Stock Performance

FTFT opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Future FinTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

