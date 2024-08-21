FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Riskified Ltd. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Riskified in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Riskified’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.76 on Monday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,680,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 272,760 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

