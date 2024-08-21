FY2024 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Raised by Analyst

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Saturday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $88.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

