Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $26.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
NYSE:GNK opened at $17.20 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $735.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.
Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,266.67%.
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.
