Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.90

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 7872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Get Genpact alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on G

Genpact Stock Up 0.1 %

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Genpact by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,251 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Genpact by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 614,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 447,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.