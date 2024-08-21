Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 69 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $10.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,526. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

