Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) Insider Purchases £113,460 in Stock

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) insider Dan O’Connor purchased 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,550 ($20.14) per share, with a total value of £113,460 ($147,427.23).

Glanbia Stock Performance

GLB stock opened at GBX 15.46 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.65. Glanbia plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13.72 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 19.62 ($0.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a €0.16 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Glanbia’s payout ratio is presently 2,966.10%.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

