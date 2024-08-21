Global Blue Group (GB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect Global Blue Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $114.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Blue Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Blue Group Stock Up 2.2 %

GB opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Global Blue Group has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $914.16 million, a PE ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 0.42.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

