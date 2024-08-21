Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at $22,924,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,848,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.5 %

Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

