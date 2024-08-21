Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Acquires 1,300 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $52,637.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,437.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 19th, Global Gp Llc bought 2,400 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $456,800.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.37 per share, with a total value of $473,700.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,300.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.69 per share, with a total value of $466,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $446,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $449,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $434,900.00.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 195,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLP. StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

