Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.39.

Globant Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GLOB traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.70. 16,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,500. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.60. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Globant by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after buying an additional 126,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after buying an additional 119,860 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,750,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

See Also

