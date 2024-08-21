Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:GORO opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gold Resource by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gold Resource by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

