Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Position Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $111.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $103.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

