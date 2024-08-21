Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $45.85. 404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Free Report) by 303.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 337.41% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $99,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

