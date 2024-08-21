Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Purchases 20,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) CEO David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,536. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $293,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

