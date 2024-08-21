Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Chairman Mark Evan Jones Sells 10,418 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,051.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Mark Evan Jones sold 11,699 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $1,003,189.25.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 132.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,956,000 after acquiring an additional 879,959 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 428,355 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 308,312 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 110,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 109,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 104,273 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

