Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Grab worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $32,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Mizuho started coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

