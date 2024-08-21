Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CFO Tyler Farquharson Buys 5,000 Shares

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,906.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE GRNT opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $838.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.97 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 233,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 104,392 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRNT. Roth Mkm started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Ridge Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

