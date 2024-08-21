Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Trading Down 2.4%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.34 and last traded at $46.47. 561,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,121,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

