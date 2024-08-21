Greif (GEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Greif to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Greif has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

