Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 100,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,762.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

