Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Down 3% on Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. 100,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,726,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Specifically, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $1,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,762.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

