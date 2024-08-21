Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Position Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $279.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.54. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $3.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $5.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

